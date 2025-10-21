Police called to scene of incident along busy route in Derbyshire town

Police were called to an incident along a busy route in a Derbyshire town – which forced officers to close the road earlier this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Police have attended the scene of an incident along Steep Turnpike in Matlock this morning (Tuesday, October 21).

Photos taken from the scene by residents show that a road closure was put in place earlier today, with a damaged car left stranded along the route.

The Derbyshire Times have contacted Derbyshire Police for comment and to confirm whether the earlier road closure is still in place.