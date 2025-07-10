Large blaze breaks out in Derbyshire – with smoke plumes impacting drivers travelling along M1 at rush hour

A large fire has broken out in Derbyshire this afternoon – with smoke plumes causing disruption for drivers using the M1 during rush hour.

Firefighters are currently dealing with a large fire affecting a field of crops on Chesterfield Road in Tibshelf.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called to the incident at 3.36pm. Five fire engines from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire are in attendance, along with a water carrier.

“A smoke plume is affecting both sides of the carriageway near Tibshelf Services, between junctions 29/28 of the M1.

“Thank you to everyone who has contacted us to report this fire. Please keep windows and doors closed if you can see or smell smoke.”