Dramatic footage shows Chesterfield’s Brampton Manor engulfed in flames as fire breaks out at listed building

A blaze broke out at Brampton Manor in Chesterfield on Tuesday – with dramatic footage showing the listed building engulfed in flames.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to reports of an incident at Brampton Manor, Old Road – which broke out at 5.23pm.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross stations were deployed to the scene.

A DFRS spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor and roof space of the two-storey disused building.

A fire broke out at Brampton Manor yesterday. Credit: Steve Smith

“Supported by an aerial ladder platform, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used several main line jets to extinguish the fire.

“No injuries have been reported. Derbyshire Police were also in attendance.

“Fire crews initially left the scene at 3.30am on Wednesday, September 3. Firefighters returned at 8.30am for a re-inspection and a fire investigation is currently underway.”

Residents have previously called for an increase in security measures at Brampton Manor after the historic building was devastated by fire in an arson attack in 2022. Emergency services were deployed to the 16th century Manor House site after vandals broke in and started a serious blaze with flames ripping through the sports building, off Old Road.

In December 2021, Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee gave permission to turn the existing Manor House into four apartments and the club house into a single apartment – while the barn will be transformed into three garages.

The venue was closed earlier that year to allow for redevelopment to begin however delays in the work created a haven for anti-social behaviour, according to police.

The main house and its walls, gates and railings are grade II listed, and a gazebo in the grounds has grade II* status. The barn on the site is also classed as a scheduled monument of national importance and has been placed on the Heritage at Risk register by Historic England.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins also raised concerns regarding safety and security, particularly in relation to the residential properties in the vicinity, and the impact of antisocial behaviour.