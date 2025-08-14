Disruption to trains from Chesterfield after person struck by train this afternoon – with emergency services at the scene of the incident

By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Aug 2025, 15:56 BST
Rail passengers aiming to travel from Chesterfield will face disruption this afternoon after a person was hit by a train – with emergency services at the scene of the incident.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) have confirmed that a person was hit by a train between Langley Mill and Nottingham earlier this afternoon.

The incident is impacting their services between Nottingham - Liverpool (calling at Chesterfield and Alfreton) and Worksop - Nottingham

(calling at Creswell and Shirebrook).

Chesterfield passengers are facing delays following the incident.
Chesterfield passengers are facing delays following the incident.

Emergency services are on site managing the incident, and trains cannot currently run between Nottingham and Langley Mill. Where possible, services will divert.

An EMR spokesperson said: “Our team are working hard to re-open the line, we expect to resume our train service by 6:00pm.

“As soon as the line is open again, our priority will be to get trains running to their advertised times again.”

If you are at Nottingham you can travel on EMR and CrossCountry services to Derby, then continue from Derby to Chesterfield/Sheffield to travel forwards towards Manchester and Liverpool. This will add approximately 60 minutes to your journey.

If you are at Sheffield or Chesterfield you can travel on EMR and CrossCountry services to Derby, then continue from Derby to Nottingham to travel forwards towards Grantham, Peterborough and Norwich. This will add approximately 60 minutes to your journey

EMR passengers will be able to use their tickets at no additional cost on other services.

