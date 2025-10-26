Derbyshire traffic and travel: Incident clears after crash on M1

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 26th Oct 2025, 15:09 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 15:59 GMT
Traffic has now cleared after earlier delays on the M1 in Derbyshire, following a crash on the motorway.

National Highways says the incident, on the M1 southbound between junctions J29 A617 (Chesterfield / Mansfield) and J28 A38 (Alfreton / Mansfield), led to the closure of one lane and delays of around 40 minutes against the expected traffic flow

The agency is now reporting that the incident has cleared, with traffic flow returning to normal

