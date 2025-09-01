Crash forces police to close busy route through Derbyshire town – with drivers urged to avoid area

Police are at the scene of a crash in a Derbyshire town centre – with drivers being warned to avoid the area.

Derbyshire Police are currently dealing with a road traffic collision along Church Street/High Street in Dronfield.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area while officers are at the scene and find alternative routes to complete their journeys.

This story will be updated with any further developments. Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.