Brampton Manor blaze saw fire crews from across Derbyshire deployed to tackle incident at listed building in Chesterfield
Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to reports of an incident at Brampton Manor, Old Road, Chesterfield – which broke out at 5.23pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 2).
Firefighters from Chesterfield, Matlock, Staveley and Clay Cross stations were deployed to the scene.
A DFRS spokesperson said: “On arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor and roof space of the two-storey disused building.
“Supported by an aerial ladder platform, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used several main line jets to extinguish the fire.
“No injuries have been reported. Derbyshire Police were also in attendance.
“Fire crews initially left the scene at 3.30am today (Wednesday, September 3). Firefighters returned at 8.30am today for a re-inspection and a fire investigation is currently underway.”
In December 2021, Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee gave permission to turn the existing Manor House into four apartments and the club house into a single apartment – while the barn will be transformed into three garages. The venue was closed earlier that year to allow for redevelopment.
The main house and its walls, gates and railings are grade II listed, and a gazebo in the grounds has grade II* status. The barn on the site is also classed as a scheduled monument of national importance and has been placed on the Heritage at Risk register by Historic England.