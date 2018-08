A bonfire which got ‘out of control’ had to be extinguished by Chesterfield firefighters.

Yesterday, Saturday, August 18 a crew was called out to reports of smoke in a wooded area close to Sheffield Road, Sheepbridge.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “The crew used a short extension ladder to gain access and then used one hose reel jet to extinguish a small, out of control bonfire.”