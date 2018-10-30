Electrical fault 'most probable cause' of Barlow house fire

Fire crews were called to the property on Wilday Green Lane on Sunday, October 28, and were met by a fire in the kitchen.

An investigation into the fire confirmed that the most probable cause was a white goods electrical fault within a kitchen.

An investigation into thefire confirmed that the most probable cause was a white goods electrical fault within a kitchen.

Firefighters from Dronfield, Staveley, Chesterfield, Clay Cross and South Yorkshire (Low Edges) were called to the fire on Wilday Green Lane, Barlow, Chesterfield just after 7:30am.

Crews used breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

Station manager Paul Green said: “Firefighters have worked hard to contain this fire, but unfortunately due to its severity, were unable to prevent flame and heat damage affecting the whole building.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to remind people of the following electrical safety advice:

Always check that you use the right fuse to prevent overheating.

Make sure an electrical appliance has a British or European safety mark when you buy it.

Certain appliances, such as washing machines, should have a single plug to themselves, as they are high powered.

Try and keep to one plug per socket.

Keep your eyes peeled for signs of dangerous or loose wiring such as scorch marks, hot plugs

and sockets, fuses that blow or circuit-breakers that trip for no obvious reasons, or flickering

lights.

Check and replace any old cables and leads, especially if they are hidden from view - behind

furniture or under carpets and mats.

Unplugging appliances helps reduce the risk of fire.

Unplug appliances when you are not using them or when you go to bed.

If a fire occurs, don’t tackle it yourself. Get out, Stay Out and Call 999.

Ensure you have a pre-planned and practised escape plan.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home and test them weekly.