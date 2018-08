An elderly woman thankfully escaped a house fire in Chesterfield this morning.

Firefighters attended the incident on Wellington Street in New Whittington at 11.20am.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "An elderly female left the property before the arrival of fire crews.

"Trauma care was given by fire service personnel and the property was ventilated using a fan."

It is not known what caused the blaze.