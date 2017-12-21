Elderly Grangewood pair ‘trapped in’ by icy weather

A Chesterfield couple are angry after they were stranded inside their home for three days by snow and ice.

Carol Thoel, 69, and her disabled husband Tom, 68, live in a bungalow at the top of Wingerworth Way in Grangewood.

Tom and Carol Thoel

When the snow came last week, the pair say they ‘waited and waited’ for the council to help them, but no one ever came.

“We have this problem every time it snows,” said Carol.

“One of the bin men who came said the pavements were ‘like an ice rink’.

“If a fire engine or ambulance had to get up here they wouldn’t stand a chance.”

We have this problem every time it snows. Carol Thoel

Carol says the problem doesn’t just affect the road itself – but also makes the pavements and steps around their home treacherous to walk on.

This meant the pair were effectively prisoners in their own home from Saturday until Wednesday – missing doctors appointments and running low on vital supplies.

“All we really need is a grit bin and then we could sort it out for ourselves,” said Carol.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “The county council does not supply new grit bins but town and parish councils own and maintain more than 1,200 bins and may consider providing a new one where it would provide specific benefits for their local residents.

Tom and Carol Thoel

“Wingerworth Way in Grangewood is not on a gritting route.”