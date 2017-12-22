EIGHT WEEKS of roadworks planned for major Chesterfield route

Roadworks will reduce a major Chesterfield road to one lane for eight weeks in the New Year, council bosses have revealed.

The works will take place from January 8 to March 2 at the top of Derby Road (A61) near the Horns Bridge roundabout.

During the changes - which will take place outside peak times - drivers coming from the south will be unable to turn right into the Alma Leisure Park.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “This is ongoing work to improve cycling routes and junctions on, and around, the A61 close to Chesterfield town centre.

"The work is scheduled to take place between 8 January and 2 March.

"There are no road closures but in the last two weeks there will be single file traffic for safety reasons.

"This means traffic heading north and wanting to turn right into Alma Leisure Park will need to go around the roundabout and then turn left.

"These improvements will be done outside of peak commuter times to minimise disruption.”

The road hit the headlines earlier this year after North East Derbyshire MP, Lee Rowley, said 'urgent action' needed to be taken to stop it 'grinding to a halt'.

