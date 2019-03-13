Inadequate schools

These are all the Chesterfield schools that require improvement, according to Ofsted

These are all the schools in the Chesterfield area that have been rated as Inadequate or Require Improvement by Ofsted.

Inspectors visit schools and then award them ratings of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. You can find all the latest reports here.

Requires improvement. Latest report - December 1, 2017

1. Birk Hill Infant and Nursery School

Requires improvement. Last report - October 2 2017

2. Abercrombie Primary School

Requires improvement. Latest report - November 29, 2017

3. Brockley Primary School

Requires improvement. Latest report - May 10, 2018

4. Calow CofE VC Primary School

