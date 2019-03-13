These are all the Chesterfield schools that require improvement, according to Ofsted
These are all the schools in the Chesterfield area that have been rated as Inadequate or Require Improvement by Ofsted.
Inspectors visit schools and then award them ratings of either outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. You can find all the latest reports here.
1. Birk Hill Infant and Nursery School
Requires improvement. Latest report - December 1, 2017
2. Abercrombie Primary School
Requires improvement. Last report - October 2 2017
3. Brockley Primary School
Requires improvement. Latest report - November 29, 2017
4. Calow CofE VC Primary School
Requires improvement. Latest report - May 10, 2018
