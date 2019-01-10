See how much has been spent on repairs at every Derbyshire school

Derbyshire County Council has published a list of how much each school has been given for minor repairs.

In total, the funding adds up to £2.14 million for 2018 to 2019.

Derbyshire County Council can ask that schools use some of this funding for major projects, such as new classrooms.

It also expects academies to contribute towards improvement projects.

The authority is given the money, called a Devolved Formula Capital grant, from central government.

The amount of money the council then hands to schools is based on the number of pupils each had at the start of the previous year.

Each school is given a fixed amount of £4,000, with an extra £11.25 per primary pupil, £16.88 per secondary student and £33.75 per pupil with special educational needs.

Voluntary assisted schools are given a fixed rate of £4,300, with an extra £12.15 per primary pupil, £18.23 per secondary student and £36.45 for every child with special educational needs.

A report on the funding states: “The Department for Education views Devolved Formula Capital as a means of addressing the backlog of condition problems that still exists in schools.”

All minor repair schemes are monitored by the council and its officers lend advice to ensure the money is spent in line with best practice.

On average, across Derbyshire, nursery schools tend to receive around £4,500 each year for minor repair work.

Meanwhile, the average amount primary schools receive varies quite widely with an average stretching from a low £5,000 to a mid £6,000.

Secondaries also vary widely due to the relative size of each school, with an average of around £18,000, with special schools and support centres receiving an average of £6,700.

Here is the amount of money that each school in Derbyshire was given for minor repairs, broken down by nurseries, primaries, secondaries and special schools and support centres:

Nursery schools:

Alfreton Nursery School £4,579.15

Flagg Nursery School £4,287.55

Gamesley Early Excellence Centre £4,555.08

Hadfield Nursery School £4,768.15

New Mills Nursery School £4,363.15

Pinxton Nursery School £4,513.00

Ripley Nursery School £4,874.35

South Normanton Nursery School £4,612.90

Primary schools:

Abercrombie Primary School £6,714.40

Aldercar Infant School £5,905.75

Ambergate Primary School £4,877.50

Anthony Bek Community Primary School £6,189.25

Arkwright Primary School £5,183.50

Ashbourne Hilltop Primary and Nursery School £5,277.10

Ashbourne Primary School £7,296.25

Ashbrook Infant School £5,705.50

Ashbrook Junior School £5,710.00

Ashover Primary School £6,261.25

Aston-on-Trent Primary School £6,238.75

Bakewell CofE Infant School £4,832.50

Bakewell Methodist Junior School £4,798.75

Bamford Primary School £5,035.00

Barlborough Primary School £6,655.00

Barlow CofE Primary School £4,922.50

Belmont Primary School £8,623.75

Biggin CofE Primary School £4,427.50

Birk Hill Infant School £5,575.90

Blackwell Community Primary and Nursery School £5,264.05

Bolsover Infant School £7,069.00

Bradley CofE Primary School £4,360.00

Bradwell CofE (Controlled) Infant School £4,247.50

Bradwell Junior School £4,573.75

Brailsford CofE Primary School £5,001.25 Bramley Vale Primary School £5,696.50

Brampton Primary School £7,858.75

Brassington Primary School £4,596.25

Breadsall CofE VC Primary School £5,260.00

Brockley Primary School £5,505.25

Brockwell Junior School £6,846.25

Brockwell Nursery and Infant School £6,364.75

Brookfield Primary School £5,856.25

Brooklands Primary School £8,630.50

Burbage Primary School £7,937.50

Buxton Infant School £5,935.00

Buxton Junior School £6,452.50

Buxworth Primary School £5,035.00

Calow CofE VC Primary School £6,254.50

Castleton CofE Primary School £4,202.50

Cavendish Junior School £5,046.25

Chapel-en-le-Frith CofE VC Primary School £8,641.30

Charlesworth Voluntary Controlled Primary School £5,102.50

Charlotte Nursery and Infant School £7,386.25

Chaucer Infant School £6,253.15

Chaucer Junior School £6,598.75

Chinley Primary School £6,582.55

Church Broughton CofE Primary School £5,035.00

Church Gresley Infant and Nursery School £7,728.25

Clifton CofE Primary School £5,147.50

Clowne Infant and Nursery School £7,611.25

Clowne Junior School £8,106.25

Codnor Community Primary School Church of England Controlled £6,987.10

Combs Infant School £4,247.50

Coppice Primary School £6,640.15

Copthorne Community Infant School £4,832.50

Corfield CofE Infant School £5,001.25

Cotmanhay Infant School £6,945.25

Cotmanhay Junior School £6,868.75

Coton-in-the-Elms Cof E Primary School £5,316.25

Creswell CofE Controlled Infant and Nursery £6,872.80

Creswell Junior School £6,745.00

Crich Carr CofE Primary School £4,559.80

Crich Church of England Infant School £4,540.00

Crich Junior School £4,742.50

Croft Infant School £5,957.50

Cromford Church of England Primary School £4,573.75

Curbar Primary School £4,776.25

Cutthorpe Primary School £5,023.75

Dallimore Primary School £7,147.75

Darley Dale Primary School £6,351.25

Deer Park Primary School £7,870.00

Dove Holes CofE Primary School £4,708.75

Doveridge Primary School £4,967.50

Draycott Community Primary School £6,872.80

Dronfield Infant School £6,857.50

Dronfield Junior School £8,128.75

Dronfield Stonelow Junior School £5,451.25

Duckmanton Primary School £6,202.30

Duffield the Meadows Primary School £7,532.50

Duke of Norfolk CofE Primary School £7,498.75

Earl Sterndale CofE Primary School £4,326.25

Edale CofE Primary School £4,123.75

Egginton Primary School £4,765.00

Elmsleigh Infant and Nursery School £6,193.98

Elton CofE Primary School £4,191.25

Etwall Primary School £7,138.75

Eureka Primary School £5,530.00

Eyam CofE Primary School £4,776.25

Fairfield Endowed CofE (C) Junior School £6,137.50

Fairfield Infant and Nursery School £5,845.00

Fairmeadows Foundation Primary School £6,502.00

Field House Infant School £6,287.13

Findern Primary School £6,058.75

Firfield Primary School £8,601.25

Furness Vale Primary School £4,940.50

Gamesley Community Primary School £8,140.00

Glebe Junior School £8,860.00

Gorseybrigg Primary School and Nursery £6,578.05

Granby Junior School £7,510.00

Grange Primary School £8,916.25

Grassmoor Primary School £6,581.88

Great Hucklow CE Primary £4,483.75

Grindleford Primary School £4,663.75

Hadfield Infant School £6,025.00

Hady Primary School £7,240.00

Hague Bar Primary School £5,147.50

Hallam Fields Junior School £6,711.25

Harpur Hill Primary School £7,847.50

Harrington Junior School £6,508.75

Hartington CofE Primary School £4,180.00

Hartshorne CofE Primary School £5,170.00

Hasland Infant School £7,784.50

Hasland Junior School £8,286.25

Hayfield Primary School £6,070.00

Heage Primary School £5,912.50

Heanor Langley Infant School & Nursery £5,584.00

Heath Fields Primary School £6,666.25

Heath Primary School £7,656.25

Henry Bradley Infant School £6,041.65

Herbert Strutt Primary School £6,328.75

Highfield Hall Primary School £8,248.45

Hilton Primary School £13,254.25

Hodthorpe Primary School £4,846.00

Hollingwood Primary School £7,557.25

Holme Hall Primary School £5,608.75

Holmesdale Infant School £5,676.25

Holmgate Primary School and Nursery £6,421.90

Hope Primary School £4,562.50

Horsley CofE (Controlled) Primary School £4,956.25

Horsley Woodhouse Primary School £5,440.00

Howitt Primary Community School £8,605.30

Hulland CofE Primary School £4,776.25

Hunloke Park Primary School £6,430.00

Kensington Junior School £6,542.50

Kilburn Infant and Nursery School £5,534.95

Kilburn Junior School £5,541.25

Killamarsh Infant School £5,482.75

Killamarsh Junior School £5,822.50

Kirk Ireton C of E Primary School £4,562.50

Kirk Langley CofE Primary School £4,855.00

Kniveton CofE Primary School £4,641.25

Ladycross Infant School £6,920.50

Ladywood Primary School £7,493.35

Langley Mill CofE Infant School and Nursery £5,422.00

Langwith Bassett Primary School £5,113.75

Larklands Infant School £6,279.25

Lea Primary School £5,361.25

Lenthall Infant and Nursery School £4,937.80

Leys Junior School £5,676.25

Linton Primary School £6,868.75

Little Eaton Primary School £6,430.00

Long Lane Church of England Primary School £4,495.00

Long Row Primary School £7,509.55

Longford CofE Primary School £4,776.25

Longmoor Primary School £7,653.55

Lons Infant School £4,945.00

Loscoe CofE Primary School and Nursery £5,869.30

Mapperley CofE Controlled Primary School £4,641.25

Marlpool Infant School £4,641.25

Marlpool Junior School £5,867.50

Marsh Lane Primary School £5,451.25

Marston Montgomery Primary School £4,371.25

Matlock Bath Holy Trinity CofE Controlled Primary School £4,495.00

Melbourne Infant School £6,216.25

Melbourne Junior School £6,947.50

Mickley Infant School £4,450.00

Middleton Community Primary School £5,080.00

Milford Primary School £5,136.25

Model Village Primary School £6,495.25

Monyash CofE Primary School £4,337.50

Morley Primary School £4,888.75

Morton Primary School £5,158.75

Mugginton CofE Primary School £4,506.25

Mundy CofE Junior School £6,103.75

Netherseal St Peter’s CofE (C) Primary School £4,832.50

New Bolsover Primary and Nursery School £6,749.50

New Mills Primary School £6,058.75

Newhall Community Junior School £7,858.75

Newhall Infant School £7,269.25

Newton Primary School £5,620.00

Newtown Primary School £4,753.75

Norbriggs Primary School £6,299.50

Norbury CofE Primary School £4,675.00

North Wingfield Primary and Nursery School £6,738.70

Northfield Junior School £5,563.75

Old Hall Junior School £6,913.75

Osmaston CofE (VC) Primary School £5,530.00

Overseal Primary School £6,317.50

Padfield Community Primary School £5,383.75

Palterton Primary School £5,068.75

Park House Primary School £6,430.00

Parklands Infant and Nursery School £6,406.15

Parwich Primary School £4,393.75

Peak Dale Primary School £4,787.50

Peak Forest Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School £4,371.25

Penny Acres Primary School £4,540.00

Pilsley Primary School £6,243.25

Pottery Primary School £7,656.25

Renishaw Primary School £6,421.00

Repton Primary School £6,621.25

Richardson Endowed Primary School £6,250.00

Riddings Infant and Nursery School £6,322.00

Riddings Junior School £6,272.50

Ridgeway Primary School £6,295.00

Ripley Infant School £5,856.25

Ripley Junior School £7,003.75

Risley Lower Grammar CE (VC) Primary School £5,507.50

Rosliston CofE Primary School £5,136.25

Rowsley CofE (Controlled) Primary School £4,686.25

Sale and Davys Church of England Primary School £5,271.25

Scarcliffe Primary School £4,978.75

Sharley Park Community Primary School £8,578.75

Shirland Primary School £5,980.00

Simmondley Primary School £6,947.50

South Darley CofE Primary School £4,618.75

South Wingfield Primary School £5,091.25

Speedwell Infant School £5,552.50

Spire Junior School £5,878.75

Spire Nursery and Infant School £5,939.50

St Andrew’s CofE Junior School £6,486.25

St Andrew’s CofE Primary School £5,271.25

St Anne’s CofE Primary School £5,507.50

St George’s CofE Controlled Primary School £6,283.75

St James’ CofE Controlled Primary School £7,454.65

St John’s CofE Primary School £8,162.50

St John’s CofE Primary School and Nursery £9,501.25

St Luke’s CofE Primary School £6,070.00

St Oswald’s CofE Primary School £5,282.50

Stanley Common CofE Primary School £4,675.00

Stanton Primary School £5,012.50

Stanton-in-Peak CofE Primary School £4,528.75

Staveley Junior School £5,586.25

Stenson Fields Primary Community School £8,038.75

Stonebroom Primary and Nursery School £6,015.10

Stoney Middleton CofE (C) Primary School £4,135.00

Street Lane Primary School £4,798.75

Stretton Handley Church of England Primary School £4,517.50

Sudbury Primary School £4,641.25

Swanwick Primary School £8,770.00

Tansley Primary School £4,888.75

Taxal and Fernilee CofE Primary School £6,328.75

The Brigg Infant School £5,800.00

The Green Infant School £5,743.75

The Park Infant & Nursery School £6,441.25

The Park Junior School £6,722.50

Thornsett Primary School £4,832.50

Tibshelf Infant School £5,824.75

Town End Junior School £6,092.50

Tupton Primary and Nursery School £6,596.05

Unstone Junior School £4,472.50

Unstone St Mary’s Infant School £4,542.25

Waingroves Primary School £6,328.75

Walton Holymoorside Primary School £8,256.55

Walton-on-Trent CofE School £5,464.75

Wessington Primary School £4,717.75

Westfield Infant School £6,328.75

Westhouses Primary School £4,978.75

Whaley Bridge Primary School £6,880.00

Whaley Thorns Primary School £5,500.75

Whitwell Primary School £7,244.50

Wigley Primary School £4,618.75

William Levick Primary School £5,946.25

William Rhodes Primary School £6,524.50

Willington Primary School £6,407.50

Winster CofE Primary School £4,382.50

Wirksworth CofE Infant School £4,855.00

Wirksworth Infant School £4,517.50

Wirksworth Junior School £5,642.50

Woodbridge Junior School £5,800.00

Woodthorpe CofE Primary School £5,451.25

Woodville CofE Junior School £7,712.50

Woodville Infant School £6,688.75

Secondary schools:

Aldercar High School £14,743.75

Anthony Gell School £16,245.63

Belper School and Sixth Form Centre £27,253.75

Buxton Community School £22,354.38

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School £19,930.00

Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School £35,483.13

Friesland School £25,375.00

Glossopdale School £20,846.88

Hasland Hall Community School £15,930.63

Highfields School £25,560.63

Lady Manners School £29,925.63

New Mills School & Sixth Form £13,511.88

Parkside Community School £10,581.25

Springwell Community College £17,449.38

Tibshelf Community School £18,613.75

Tupton Hall School £31,832.50

Whittington Green School £9,805.00

William Allitt School £18,023.13

Wilsthorpe Community School £18,467.50

Special schools and support centres:

Alfreton Park Community Special School £6,740.50

Amber Valley & Erewash Support Centre £6,733.75

Ashgate Croft School £8,623.75

Bennerley Fields Specialist Speech and Language College £6,855.25

Brackenfield Special School £6,430.00

Holbrook School for Autism £7,982.50

Holly House Special School £5,417.50

North East Derbyshire Support Centre £5,822.50

Peak School £5,552.50

South Derbyshire Support Centre £4,236.25

Stanton Vale School £6,767.50

Stubbin Wood School £8,644.00

Swanwick School and Sports College £6,733.75