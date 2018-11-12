Chesterfield’s ‘school therapy dog’ Bella hits the spa as reward for all her hard work

‘School therapy’ dog Bella took some time off from her busy job comforting pupils at a Derbyshire school to enjoy some free beauty treatments at the Devonshire Dog Spa.

Bella, a staffy cross who lives in Chesterfield with her owner, Abi Grocutt, was rewarded for all her hard work helping to boost learning at Shirebrook Academy.

The pampered pooch was treated to a full bath, blowdry and pedicure and was joined by some of her students interested in a career in dog grooming.

Staff at Devonshire dog spa wanted to reward Bella after reading the story of the former stray: https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/abandoned-chesterfield-street-dog-bella-finds-new-life-comforting-kids-in-derbyshire-classrooms-1-9387388

Helen Dodds, support manager at Shirebrook Academy, said: “The staff at the spa were amazing and really engaged the students, teaching them about what they do and encouraging them in their field of interest.

“Bella looked amazing afterwards and smelled absolutely lush.

“The staff at Devonshire Dog Spa really took care of her and gave her a five star treatment for all of her hard work in school.”