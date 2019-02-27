ALL pupils at Chesterfield special needs school can now enjoy food tech centre after £25k revamp

A food technology centre at a special needs school in Chesterfield has been revamped after the community pulled together to raise more than £25,000.

Budding chefs at Ashgate Croft School will now be able to ‘get their bake on’ in the transformed classroom, which previously had not been designed to accommodate all pupils with special needs.

Chef Andrea Loomes declares the centre open.

The facility was opened by chef Andrea Loomes today (Wednesday, February 27).

Thanks to the new rise and fall kitchen worktops and tables, all pupils can prepare and create meals, building skills for life.

School staff say the revamp ‘would not have been possible’ without donations from The Clothworkers’ Foundation or staff members Pat Bagshaw and Sueharcourt who boosted the cash total by running 26 miles each.