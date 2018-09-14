Eckington special needs college celebrates ‘good’ rating

An ‘inclusive and nuturing’ environment at a special needs college in Eckington has been praised by Ofsted inspectors whohave rated the facility as ‘good’.

Inspectors reported that trustees, leaders and managers at Landmarks College have ‘an ambitious vision’ for the site with detailed knowledge of students and ‘high expectations of the progress they make’.

Landmarks welcome learners from across the East Midlands and South Yorkshire with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Larry Brocklesby, principal, said: “It has been a period of significant change at Landmarks since our last inspection and I am really pleased that inspectors have acknowledged the impact this transformation has had on our learners and the quality of education they receive”.

“The College has a proud reputation of supporting learners to achieve the goals they set for themselves, be that achieving employment, moving onto higher education.”

The college was rated as ‘good’ after its last inspection in May 2014, but inspectors said the facility had worked hard to ‘tackle issues requiring improvement’.

The college has also ‘successfully introduced and supported’ internships and ‘appointed a significant number of new tutors’ for whom there is a ‘robust and detailed training plan’ in place.

“Your learners develop their skills and confidence very well as a result of the purposeful, inclusive and nurturing learning environment that your team create,” the report went on.