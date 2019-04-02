Easter bank holiday weather forecast: This is what the weather is set to be like in the East Midlands

Easter will be shortly upon us, but with the bank holiday weekend just around the corner what is the weather set to be like in the East Midlands?

This is the current weather forecast for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Looking further ahead

Although the beginning of this month is set to see some generally unsettled conditions, according to the Met Office it will gradually become “more settled through to mid month.”

The driest weather is likely to be across the north and although temperatures are likely to start off close to normal, eastern coasts will be colder at times, accompanied by an easterly wind.

“As it turns more settled temperatures may become warmer in places, but with the risk of overnight frost,” adds the Met Office.

Easter weekend weather

Although the Met Office elaborates that “as is typical for spring, there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast as we go further through April,” conditions towards the end of the month are set to be settled and warm.

The weather is most likely to stay fairly settled, but some wetter interludes are still possible from time to time.

However, these are set to mainly affect the south and southwest of the UK.

The weather towards the middle and end of April is set to see fairly warm temperatures, coinciding with the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office said, “Temperatures are likely to be above the average for the time of year, becoming rather warm towards the end of April.”

This week’s weather

Today (2 April), the East Midlands will be cloudy during the morning, with rain slowly clearing eastward. It will be brighter in the afternoon, with sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy at times, with a risk of hail and isolated thunder.

Tonight will see showers easing out during the evening, but persisting along coastal areas. It will turn colder, with a risk of fog in any prolonged clear spell and a chance of frost in some areas.

Wednesday (3 April), will see scattered and occasionally heavy showers. It will be dry but cold overnight, with a widespread frost and a chance of fog.

“Some sun and isolated showers Thursday. Dry, bright with patchy fog early on Friday. Cloudier, possibly rain on Saturday,” add the Met Office.