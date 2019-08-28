Early morning car fire in Chesterfield was arson attack, say firefighters

A car fire that broke out in the early hours in Chesterfield is believed to have been started deliberately, say firefighters.

A crew from Chesterfield received a call at around 3.31am this morning (Wednesday, August 28) and arrived on Wardgate Way, Holme Hall where they found a car 'well alight'.

They used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "Derbyshire Police were informed as this was believed to have been a deliberate ignition."

READ MORE: FIREFIGHTERS TACKLE BLAZING HAY BALES IN ECKINGTON