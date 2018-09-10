Dying cat found dumped in carrier bag alongside two other dead animals

A dying cat was found dumped in a carrier bag which also contained the bodies of two other felines and some pig body parts.

The grisly discovery was made when Lindsey Holmes found the bag thrown onto a field where she keeps horses just off Green Lane, in Stony Houghton, near Mansfield.

She said she had come across some rubbish dumped in a orchard area of the field and when she went to inspect the contents of a white carrier she made the shocking discovery.

She said: “It was horrible, I could see three cats in the bottom of the bag and then realised one was alive, it was so gory as there were also blood and body parts. I could tell it was parts of a pig by the skin - it was quite shocking.

“This bag was dumped with other rubbish including dirty nappies.

“It was so sad to find two dead cats dumped like this and it must have been awful for the one which was alive.

“He was moving around but was very thin and so I took him home to feed him.”

Lindsay then contacted the RSPCA, following her horrifying discovery on Monday, August 27.

The poorly female tabby was taken to Peak Vets in Matlock and was found to be dehydrated and was suffering from acute renal failure. To end the cat’s suffering the vet made the decision to put him to sleep.

RSPCA inspector Rachel Leafe, who is investigating the incident, said: “It is disgusting, we don’t know if the two cats were dead when they were left in the carrier bag or not.

“The poor tabby which was found alive was in such a bad way he must have suffered terribly.

“It is despicable that someone could do this and I am keen to trace the person responsible.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.