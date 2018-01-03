Duke of Devonshire welcomes Chesterfield Deaf Society to Chatsworth House

Members of Chesterfield Deaf Society were welcomed to Chatsworth by their president, the Duke of Devonshire.

Members experienced the Dickensian theme to the house’s decorations. Society chairman David Schofield said: “Charles Dickens had a friend who was profoundly deaf and was himself a great supporter of a school for the deaf. This provided us with a poignant link”.

“We are appreciative of the Duke’s support for our Deaf Society and grateful to the vice president, Martin Thacker, who provided sign language interpretation for us throughout the day.”