Firefighters attended an emergency call to a building fire in Ducknmanton.

Yesterday evening - Monday, January 15 - at just before 7.30pm two crews from Bolsover and Staveley were mobilised to a building fire on Markham Lane Duckmanton.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “On the scene there was a small fire involving a pile of waste. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the fire.”