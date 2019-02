A driver was stopped by the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and had a number of knives stashed in the door pocket of her car.

A tweet from Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Cruising the mean streets of Sandiacre at 3am. Routine stop check.

Driver had knives in her door pocket

"Driver drunk, she provides an alcohol reading of 77, the limit being 35.

"Also using the door pocket as a knife block. Arrested and to be charged when fit. #Fatal4 #DontDrinkDrive."