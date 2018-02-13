Drug-user was caught by police with heroin hidden between his buttocks

Police who carried out a raid at a drug-user’s home found he had heroin hidden between the cheeks of his buttocks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, February 13, how Robert Harvey, 42, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, admitted possessing 1.47grammes of the class A drug heroin.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “A search warrant was executed at the home address of Harvey on Tuesday, May 9, and as officers attended he was seen about to smoke what looked to be heroin through tin foil.

“He was taken to the police station and two plastic bags were found with brown powder secreted between the cheeks of his backside.”

Mrs Hadfield added that the drugs were examined and found to be a blend including diamorphine and paracetamol and the drugs were valued at £75 to £85.

There were 25 hits in the larger of the two bags, according to Mrs Hadfield, which was enough to last about five days.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Harvey has a long history with drug abuse and despite a summons having to be issued for his later arrest he had not been trying to evade further proceedings.

Mr Wilford added that Harvey lives in communal accommodation where mail often goes missing but as soon as he was aware that a warrant had been issued for his arrest he surrendered to the court.

The probation service stated that Harvey has only recently been given a suspended sentence order with a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement on February 6 but the defendant has said that he is determined to address his substance abuse.

Magistrates fined jobless Harvey £120 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.