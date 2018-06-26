Drug-user smashed a window after a row about his missing Mamba

A drug-user smashed a window at a home where he had been staying because he was convinced someone had stolen his zombie-drug Mamba.

Scott Clarke, 38, of Springbank Road, Chesterfield, damaged a window at the Chesterfield property after he had been thrown out following the drugs dispute, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told the hearing on Wednesday, June 20: “Mr Clarke knew the occupant of the premises and he had been at the address for a while that afternoon and he woke up and began accusing people at the address of stealing his Mamba.

“He was ejected from the house and the person who lives there turned his back on a window and heard smashing glass.”

Clarke told police he was staying at the Chesterfield Borough Council owned property and had been woken and someone had stolen his Mamba and he was thrown out and he pressed the door buzzer to continue arguing before throwing a stone at a window.

He also told police he had not intended to cause damage but accepted that the window was damaged.

Clarke pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on May 24.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said Clarke had become angry with other occupants at the house after he thought his Mamba had been stolen.

He added that Clarke did not intend to break the window and he had just wanted to get the occupants’ attention.

Magistrates fined Clarke £40 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, a £30 victim surcharge and £50 compensation.