Drug-user is fined after meat theft

A drug addict has been fined after he stole steak from a Co-op store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday how David Springthorpe, 30, of Glebe Avenue, Pinxton, was seen taking steak valued at £20 from a Co-op at Alfreton, on November 15.

Springthorpe pleaded guilty to the theft and he also admitted failing to attend court for a previously scheduled hearing on January 2.

Defence solicitor Rob Wetton said Springthorpe who has used heroin and crack cocaine spent two nights in custody awaiting sentence and he intends to seek help for his drug problems.

District Judge Andrew Davison fined Springthorpe £80 and ordered him to pay £20 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.