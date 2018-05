A drug driver involved in a 'road rage' incident where a weapon was used has been arrested in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted that the driver had been arrested for public order offences, damage, dangerous driving and drug driving.

Image from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

The tweet also said that the driver tested positive for cocaine and cannabis, before adding: "Someone you really don’t want to share the road with. #Crime #TPAC."

The incident is thought to have taken place on the A61 near Tesco.