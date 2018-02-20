DROP-IN EVENTS: Have your questions answered about planned pitches for Gypsies and Travellers

Chesterfield residents can have questions answered about two proposed Gypsy and Traveller pitches in the borough at drop-in sessions to be held in the next few weeks.

The Government wants Chesterfield Borough Council to identify two further permanent Gypsy and Traveller pitches in addition to the two existing pitches in Chesterfield.

People can take part in THIS CONSULTATION consultation on the plans until Monday, March 26.

Six provisional sites have been proposed to host the two permanent pitches.

CLICK HERE: To see the six shortlisted sites



Anyone using the permanent pitches would be required to pay council tax and utility bills in the same way as other residents.

Councillor Terry Gilby, th council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We are aware that people have strong feelings on the subject of the proposed Gypsy and Traveller pitches in the borough.

"We want to hear all of these views and I'd encourage all our residents and stakeholders to take part in the consultation.

"No decisions have been made and any proposals will be subject to agreement by an independent planning inspector following a public inquiry where people will be given another opportunity to give their comments."

People can have their questions answered at drop-in sessions to be held at the following dates and times:

► Monday, February 26: noon to 6pm, The Hollies, Sutton Crescent, Inkersall;

► Thursday, March 1: noon to 6pm, Burns Close, Grangewood;

► Friday, March 2: noon to 7pm, Newhaven Rest Rooms, 8 Station Road, Barrow Hill;

► Monday, March 5: noon to 6pm, Wimborne Crescent, Newbold;

► Tuesday, March 6: noon to 7pm, Town Hall, Rose Hill, Chesterfield;

► Friday March 9: noon to 6pm, Eventide Rooms, Cherry Tree Grove, Mastin Moor.