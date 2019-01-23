Dronfield Woodhouse store robbed

Police are investigating a robbery at a store in Dronfield Woodhouse.

The incident is reported to have happened at the McColl's store on Barnes Lane at around 4.45pm on January 19.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "A man entered the convenience store and demanded money.

"He left the store in the direction of Carr Lane and then towards Stubley Lane.

"The man is described as being white and around 5ft 7in tall.

"He was wearing a black sleeveless body warmer, dark-coloured trousers and a khaki-coloured beanie.

"If you have any information regarding the incident, officers would like to hear from you.

"They are especially keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage or CCTV that covers the area where the incident occurred.

"If you have any information which may assist with our enquiries, please get in touch."

Call Detective Constable Dan Appleby on 101, quoting reference number 19*31259.