Dronfield housing complex dodges axe after being snapped up by Council

The future of a housing complex in Dronfield has been secured thanks to an intervention by North East Derbyshire District Council and Rykneld Homes.

Negotiations are being finalised to buy the 79 flats at Hallowes Court on Cemetery Road from Equity Housing Association which had placed the development up for sale earlier year, with a number of the flats being vacant and facing an uncertain future.

The Council has now stepped in with an offer which will save the whole development and secure the future of much needed social housing in an area of very high demand.

The deal is scheduled to be finalised at the beginning of December and residents at Hallowes Court have already been notified of the planned change in ownership.

“Dronfield is an area of high demand for housing and we are delighted to be working to secure the future of this site,” said Councillor Graham Baxter MBE, Council leader.

“Together with Rykneld Homes we have been holding talks with Equity Housing to look at the best possible outcome for residents at the scheme and the future of the flats going forward.

“I have met with residents to inform them about our plans and we very much look forward to Hallowes Court enjoying a long-term future, offering good quality rented accommodation in Dronfield.”

Once the sale is completed the flats will be owned and managed by Rykneld Homes – the Council’s strategic housing partner which manages its stock of 8,000 homes as well as owning its own properties.

Nigel Barker, chair of Rykneld Homes, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming Hallowes Court to the Rykneld family.

“Rykneld Homes has been working with Equity Housing and the current residents to discuss our plans for the future of the site and we look forward to completing the purchase in December.”