Drones used in attempt to find Derbyshire born climber missing on Pakistan peak

It has been reported that drones are to be used to search for a Belper born mountaineer who went missing on a peak in Pakistan.

Tom Ballard and Italian climber Daniele Nardi are trying to reach the summit of Nanga Parbat - nicknamed “Killer Mountain”.

The last contact from the pair is said to have been on Sunday, from an altitude of about 6,300m (20,669 ft).

The BBC has reproted that drones are set to be operated by Spanish climber Alex Txikon close to the mountain’s base camp.

A rescue Pakistani Army helicopter was sent out yesterday, with mountaineer Ali Sadpara - the only person to have scaled the peak in winter - on board.

He said he saw a three-person tent “invaded by snow”.

According to Mr Nardi’s Facebook page, he also spoke of “traces of an avalanche” being spotted.

Nanga Parbat, dubbed “Killer Mountain” after the deaths of several climbers there is the world’s ninth highest mountain.

It has been reported that weather was poor in the area at the time.

A experienced climber, Tom became first person to solo climb all six of the great north faces of the Alps in the winter season.

Tom’s mother, Alison Hargreaves, was killed on the K2 mountain in 1995, aged 33.

On the descent, 200mph gusts blew Alison and six companions off the Abruzzi Ridge at 8,000m, causing them to fall 1,800m to their deaths.

Her body has never been found.