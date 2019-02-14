Drivers held up by 14 escaped ponies on M1

Motorists travelling on the M1 last night got a shock when they were held up by 14 ponies in the road.

The ponies could be seen on the motorway near junction 26 on Wednesday evening.

Thankfully, Nottinghamshire Police were quick on the scene and rounded them up before normal service was resumed.

A tweet posted by Nottingham Police's armed response team read: "14 very swift ponies enjoying a few moments of freedom by causing chaos on the A610 and near M1 J26. Slowly being corralled back to enclosure and roads reopening. No injuries. Some good shouts here for the Grand National in a few weeks time - lump on!"