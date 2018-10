Derbyshire Police have said a man who ran out of petrol has caused "delays for everyone" in Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ have ticketed the driver who was on the A61.

A police spokesman said: "He travelled from Nottingham. Dozens of petrol stations enroute but chanced it, ran out of fuel and caused delays for everyone else. Ticket for unnecessary obstruction."

He was pulled over this morning.