Driver suffers 'serious injuries' in two-vehicle collision

A driver has suffered ‘serious injuries’ after a two-vehicle collision.

The crash happened at around 2.30pm yesterday (Saturday, December 21) on Moortop Road in Apperknowle.

A collision on Moortop Road, Apperknowle on Saturday, December 21 (photo: Derbyshire RPU).

The driver of Subaru suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and will be spending Christmas in hospital, the police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward quoting police reference 744 21/12/19.