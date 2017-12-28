Driver seriously injured after M1 crash

A driver has suffered serious injuries after a crash on the M1 last night.

They were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries after the collision.

Photo - Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

The M1 southbound between junction 29 and 28 has now re-opened.

However, lane one will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Derbyshire police said.

The closure is to allow repairs to the road surface and barriers after a collision last night.

Southbound M1 closed due to ‘serious collision’

Photo - Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting inc 669 of 27/12/27

