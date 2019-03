A bumbling driver who ran out of fuel then 'just sat there like a sitting duck' on a busy Derbyshire road could have caused an accident.

Officers from Derbyshire Roads Police found the motorist 'sitting in lane one' of the A38 in a 'dangerous position'.

Pic from @DerbyshireRPU

The driver was ticketed and their vehicle toweed to safety by Highways East Midlands.