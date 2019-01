The driver of a Corsa that ended up on its roof after a crash in Long Eaton yesterday (January 12) has been arrested and remains in custody.

The red Corsa, which had false plates, failed to stop for police at about 2.10pm on Tamworth Road in Long Eaton

Picture courtesy of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

It was then found flipped on its roof after hitting five cars.

The driver was seen jumping into the canal leaving his partner and 18 month baby in the car.

Luckily, there were no serious injuries.