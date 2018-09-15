Driver in hospital with serious injuries after car leaves Dronfield bypass

A driver is in hospital with serious injuries after their car left the Dronfield bypass during the early hours of this morning.

The silver Seat Ibiza left the A61 carriageway and landed near Gosforth Drive.

The bypass was closed between Whittington Moor and Bowshaw before 1am.

It has now reopened following collision investigation work.

Police, paramedics and firefighters all attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews helped to release one male casualty from the car.

Witnesses to the crash are being urged to call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.