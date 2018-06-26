Driver fined after roundabout crash left motorcyclist with a fractured pelvis

A careless driver has been ordered to pay £381 after he collided with a motorcyclist on a roundabout who ended up with fractured pelvis.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, June 20, how Ricky Megyesi, 37, of Sudhall Close, Newbold, Chesterfield, had been driving onto the notoriously difficult Whittington Moor roundabout when he collided with a motorcyclist.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “This incident occurred just after 10pm, on March 24, on Whittington Moor roundabout, where the cycle store is.

“The motorcyclist was negotiating the roundabout and was riding a motorbike out of the centre lane of the roundabout with a right indicator passed the A61 junction and he indicated left to leave on Whittington Moor and the road was clear.

“But a Citroen came out of the A61 and collided with his left hand side.”

Mrs Allsop said that a witness had seen Megyesi’s vehicle and stated his red car was to blame because he had been driving too fast to the roundabout from Tesco and he had not made the necessary checks going onto the roundabout.

Megyesi told police at the time he was a provisional licence holder and he was being supervised by his girlfriend with L plates on the vehicle.

He added that he was approaching the Whittington Moor roundabout and after the collision he said he was flabbergasted because he is a biker and he was gutted to have hit a bike and accepted he should have braked.

The court heard how Megyesi expressed genuine remorse to the police and added that he had not seen the motorcyclist who suffered a fractured pelvis, according to Mrs Allsop.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Megyesi is a long term motorbike rider himself and in 2001 he suffered a devastating crash which left him on crutches for along time.

Megyesi pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at the junction of the A61 and the B6057 Station Road, at Whittington Moor roundabout.

Mr Meakin added that Megyesi said he took up driving because he aims to become a self-employed plumber and he passed his driving test in May and now has a full driving licence.

He also explained that the motorcycle had been concealed by another car in the outside lane when the bike was in the inside lane and that was why he did not see it.

Mr Meakin added: “It was a momentary lapse of concentration and he should have taken more time.

“It’s a mistake that has stayed with him and he offers a full apology to the motorcyclist who was injured.”

Magistrates fined Megyesi £266 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

His licence was also endorsed with five points.