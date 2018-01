Police are trying to trace witnesses to an incident of criminal damage to a car in Matlock.

Sometime between 8.40am and 9.10am on Monday, January 22, officers were called to Bakewell Road following reports that two drivers were seen talking near to McDonald's when one driver allegedly kicked the other car - a grey Vauxhall Astra - causing damage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call PC Damian Stanton on 101, quoting reference 18000033615, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.