Drink-driver who clipped a corner and buckled a wheel is banned from the road

A driver who clipped a corner and buckled a wheel has been banned from the road for 18 months for drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 11 how Jacob Feeley, 21, of Chesterfield Road, Dronfield, had just picked up his partner when he had the collision at Dronfield Woodhouse.

Feeley pleaded guilty to drink-driving after the incident in November. Jo Robinson, defending, said Feeley had clipped a corner and buckled a wheel. He was fined £219 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.