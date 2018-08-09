Drink-driver was caught by police after they saw him stumbling from his car

A boozed-up driver was caught drink-driving after he went around a fire engine during an incident so he could get to a takeaway.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on August 1 how Joseph George Vaines, 60, of Victoria Park Road, Fairfield, Buxton, had arrived at New Market Street, in Buxton, where the road was blocked by a fire engine and as he went around it he attracted the police’s attention.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police and the fire service were on New Market Street dealing with a roof incident at a nearby takeaway.

“The road was blocked by a fire engine and officers were in the vicinity and and a vehicle was driving up as if to get to New Market Street and there was a passenger.”

Mrs Allsop added that Vaines had turned around on Dale Road and another vehicle behind was beeping and officers saw the defendant get out of his vehicle and he was unsteady and stumbling and police had to help him at the door of the takeaway.

Vaines pleaded guilty after the incident on July 17 to exceeding the drink-drive limit after registering 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Julia Jackson said Vaines had gone to a pub just to hand over some money but he had seen a friend and had consumed a few drinks and he had gone to the takeaway because his kitchen is being re-fitted.

Magistrates fined Vaines £335 and he must also pay £85 costs and a £33 victim surcharge. He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months.