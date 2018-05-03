Drink-driver was breath-tested after police spotted booze in her car

A repeat drink-driver who was caught with a bottle of alcohol in her car has been banned from the road for 38 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 25, how Jordane Wetton, 25, of Slater Crescent, Wirksworth, Matlock, was stopped by police to check her documents but they breath-tested her after the saw a bottle of alcohol in the car.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said: “It was in the early hours of April 4 when police were on mobile patrol and came across a Vauxhall Astra driving on Cromford Road, at Wirksworth, and they stopped it to check documents and they noticed an open bottle of alcohol in the car.”

Wetton registered 65microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes, according to the court.

The defendant, who has a previous drink-driving conviction, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said: “It’s a bit odd for the police to stop this lady. She was not doing any bad driving, was not speeding, had not failed to put her lights on and she had not failed to indicate.

“On stopping her they saw a bottle which had been drunk on a previous occasion and she was taken to the police station and she was compliant.”

Magistrates disqualified Wetton from driving for 38 months and refused to offer her a drink-drive rehabilitation course on the grounds she had taken one previously but was still caught drink-driving again.

The defendant was also fined £240 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.