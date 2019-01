A drink driver that was stopped was en route to the airport 'with mates for a holiday'.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said in a tweet about the incident: "Started enjoying himself a little too early, blows 77ųg roadside, 83ųg in custody.

Drink driver stopped at Shirebrook en route to holiday. Picture courtesy of Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

"In cells until fit to charge.

"Cheap last minute seat to Mexico available at Manchester Airport this morning."