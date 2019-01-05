Drink-driver's car ends up upside down in High Peak field

A drink-driver lost control of their car which ended up upside down in a field in the High Peak.

Derbyshire Armed Response Unit tweeted about the incident shortly after 6.30am today.

The unit said: "The driver ran out of skill on the A623 near Sparrowpit and ended up upside down in a field.

"Our rural crew came across this and the driver failed a roadside breathtest - lucky to walk away, and didn't harm anyone else.

"Arrested and now in the justice system."

Police have not released any further details about this incident at this stage.