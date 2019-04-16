Dreading the spring clean? Imagine giving Chesterfield's Hardwick Hall a good going over

If you’re gearing up for your spring clean, imagine tackling hundreds of rooms, miles of corridors and centuries old gutters at Chesterfield’s Hardwick Hall.

Work is underway at the Elizabethan country house- deep cleaning their stone floors, which are hundreds of years old, for the first time in a number of years.

The stone floors, which are hundreds of years old, have scrubbed up a treat thanks to some careful cleaning.

The daily vacuum the hall receives picks up the dirt and dust but over time it’s gotten very soiled and blackened- so it’s time for an Easter spruce up.

Denise Edwards, general manager at Hardwick Hall, said: “The deep clean we are currently conducting on the entrance hall floors at Hardwick Hall is making an astonishing difference already.

“The stone floors have blackened over time, and we have to be very careful with how we clean them because the stones are hundreds of years old.

“So we take special precautions, such as using traditional techniques and specialised equipment, to carry out the clean.

“It’s important we take these measures so that we can maintain the properties in our care for future generations to enjoy.”

When cleaning Hardwick, all methods used are a form of ‘dry dusting’ with soft brushes, dusters and hoovers.

Polishes and waxes are used sparingly, renaissance wax being the product of choice.

This wax is applied to metal work and furniture to help provide a protective barrier against rust but only as and when it is needed.

Ongoing or upcoming events at Hardwick Hall include the We Are Bess exhibition, celebrating the hall’s original owner, Bess of Hardwick, along with an Easter Egg hunt.

Saturday, May 4 will see the arrival of the Great British Food Festival at the hall.

For more information visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/hardwick-hall.

