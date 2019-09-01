Dramatic pictures of blaze as 10 fire engines at an incident in Derbyshire this morning Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Motorists have been told to avoid the No Mans Lane area of Risley as firefighters attend a barn fire. No Mans Lane and Potato Pit Lane are closed whilst firefighters deal with the barn fire involving a large quantity of straw and farm machinery. Fire on No Man's Lane Fire on No Man's Lane No Man's Lane Risley. Missing man thought to be in Derbyshire area These are the cars seized by Derbyshire police in the last week and some of the bizarre behaviour they've dealt with