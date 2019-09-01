Dramatic pictures of blaze as 10 fire engines at an incident in Derbyshire this morning

Motorists have been told to avoid the No Mans Lane area of Risley as firefighters attend a barn fire.

No Mans Lane and Potato Pit Lane are closed whilst firefighters deal with the barn fire involving a large quantity of straw and farm machinery.

Fire on No Man's Lane

Fire on No Man's Lane

Fire on No Man's Lane

Fire on No Man's Lane

No Man's Lane Risley.

No Man's Lane Risley.