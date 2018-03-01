DRAMATIC PICTURE: Car erupts into flames in Brimington

A car which crashed on a Brimington road burst into flames and shut the road for several hours.

Last night, Wednesday, February 28, at 7.05pm, a car erupted into flames as passers-by watched on in shock.

Julie Adams, 43, was on her way to pick up a takeaway when she turned the corner on to Manor Road.

She said she missed the crash but heard it.

She told the Derbyshire Times: “The car hit a tree so I went over to see if everyone was okay and someone said there was still a person in the passenger’s seat but when the closer I got to the car I could already the engine was on fire.”

Julie then knocked on window and helped a man out of the car and the fire took hold of the whole car.

She said: “It just went up, I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Derbsyhire Police were called and Julie said after the firefighters put out the blaze there was thick black smoke and lots of debris which meant the road needed to be shut.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called at 7.05pm to a car fire and were told a crashed car had also caused damage to a wall and gate of a property.

“The road was reopened at 10.45pm on Wednesday, February 28, and it does not appear there were any injuries.”