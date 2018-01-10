Double celebration at Holmgate nursery

Parents of children who attend Sunflowers Nursery in Holmgate joined their children for a buffet lunch to celebrate the nursery’s 50th year and their recent good rating after an OFSTED inspection.

The nursery, previously known as Clay Cross Playschool, was founded in 1967 and ran from a room in the Adult Education Centre in Clay Cross. Over the years it has evolved in to a Community Interest Company, providing affordable childcare for children in the local area and is based within Holmgate Community Centre.

Tracy Bradbury said: “As a nursery we are continually striving to improve our service and this is reflected in securing a good rating yet again despite the goalposts constantly changing. It was lovely to look back on the past 50 years and we look forward to many more years to come.”