Door damaged with glue in Chesterfield

Police are appealing for information after "glue was put in the lock of a door".

The incident happened between 10am and 1pm on Friday, February 16 on Talbot Crescent, Hasland.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokes woman said: "Did you notice anyone acting suspiciously in the area?"

If you can help, please call PCSO Zoe Blount on 101, quoting reference 18*76301, or send her a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.